ATLETICO MADRIDS JOAO FELIX TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix contracted the novel coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club announced on Wednesday.

"Our player @joaofelix70 has tested positive for COVID-19. He's isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines," Atletico Madrid said on Twitter.

The 21-year-old player scored nine goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season.

The former Benfica star had five assists as well.

La Liga rules require a 10-day quarantine for the infected players and they will be eligible to play after their tests results come negative.










