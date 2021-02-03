ATLETICO MADRIDS JOAO FELIX TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix tests positive for COVID-19
SPORT Reuters
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix has become the club's third player to test positive for COVID-19 in the last week. A statement from the La Liga leaders said the Portuguese was isolating at home in line with the league's protocol.
Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix contracted the novel coronavirus, the Spanish La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
"Our player @joaofelix70 has tested positive for COVID-19. He's isolating at home, in compliance with the health authorities' guidelines," Atletico Madrid said on Twitter.
The 21-year-old player scored nine goals in 25 matches in all competitions this season.
The former Benfica star had five assists as well.
La Liga rules require a 10-day quarantine for the infected players and they will be eligible to play after their tests results come negative.