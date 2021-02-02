Liverpool’s defender Joel Matip ruled out for rest of season

Liverpool defender Joel Matip will miss the remainder of this season due to an ankle ligament injury, the English Premier League club's manager confirmed on Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, we found out now after everybody looked at it that Joel will be out for the rest of the season," Jurgen Klopp said on the club's website.

"But he will be ready for the start of the next pre-season and finally everything will be sorted," he added.

Matip, 29, sustained the injury in Thursday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur that Liverpool won 3-1.

Cameroonian defender helped the Reds clinch UEFA Champions League title, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and English Premier League trophy.