GALATASARAY BEAT BAŞAKŞEHIR AHEAD OF SATURDAYS DERBY

Galatasaray defeated Medipol Başakşehir 3-0 for the fourth consecutive win in the Turkish Super Lig on Tuesday.

In the 22nd minute, Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera saved a penalty taken by Başakşehir's Giuliano.

Galatasaray took the lead before the first half ended after Henry Onyekuru scored the header assisted by Ryan Donk in the 45th minute.

In the second half, the home side doubled the lead with Ryan Donk's header in the 64th minute and Mostafa Mohamed scored on his debut for Galatasaray by converting the penalty in the stoppage time to make the score 3-0.

Having secured a morale-boosting win ahead of the Istanbul derby against leaders Fenerbahçe on Saturday, Galatasaray increased their points to 45.

Defending champions Başakşehir maintain poor form this season with 24 points in 22 matches.

Tuesday's results in Super Lig Week 23:

Galatasaray - Medipol Başakşehir: 3-0

Atakaş Hatayspor - Fenerbahçe: 1-2

Çaykur Rizespor - Kasımpaşa: 1-1





