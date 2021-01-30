Jazz hit Mavericks for 11th straight win
The Utah Jazz thrashed Dallas Mavericks 120-101 in a Friday NBA game to extend their winning run to 11 matches.
Following confortable win at home, the Jazz top Western Conference standings. They had 15-4 win/loss record this season.
The Jazz's Croatian small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was on fire against the Mavericks in Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena, scoring a game-high 32 points for his team.
Point guard Mike Conley had 22 points and 9 assists for the Jazz to be one of the key players for the victory.
The Jazz's French star Rudy Gobert made "double-double" with 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Australian small forward Joe Ingles produced 10 points for the Jazz but he had a historic night.
Ingles went into the team history for the most three pointers for Utah.
A Jazz player since 2014, Ingles made his 846th three-pointer to his team to surpass Jazz legend John Stockton. Stockton had 845 three pointers for the Jazz.
The Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored 25 points and 7 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds. Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds.
The Mavericks won 8 games but lost 11 others in the regular season.
Results:
Charlotte Hornets - Indiana Pacers: 108-105
Washington Wizards - Atlanta Hawks: 100-116
New York Knicks - Cleveland Cavaliers: 102-81
Toronto Raptors - Sacramento Kings: 124-126
New Orleans Pelicans - Milwaukee Bucks: 131-126
Orlando Magic - Los Angeles Clippers: 90-116
Minnesota Timberwolves - Philadelphia 76ers: 94-118
Oklahoma City Thunder - Brooklyn Nets: 125-147
San Antonio Spurs - Denver Nuggets: 119-109
Utah Jazz - Dallas Mavericks: 120-101