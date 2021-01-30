Jazz hit Mavericks for 11th straight win

The Utah Jazz thrashed Dallas Mavericks 120-101 in a Friday NBA game to extend their winning run to 11 matches.

Following confortable win at home, the Jazz top Western Conference standings. They had 15-4 win/loss record this season.

The Jazz's Croatian small forward Bojan Bogdanovic was on fire against the Mavericks in Salt Lake City's Vivint Smart Home Arena, scoring a game-high 32 points for his team.

Point guard Mike Conley had 22 points and 9 assists for the Jazz to be one of the key players for the victory.

The Jazz's French star Rudy Gobert made "double-double" with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Australian small forward Joe Ingles produced 10 points for the Jazz but he had a historic night.

Ingles went into the team history for the most three pointers for Utah.

A Jazz player since 2014, Ingles made his 846th three-pointer to his team to surpass Jazz legend John Stockton. Stockton had 845 three pointers for the Jazz.

The Mavericks star Luka Doncic scored 25 points and 7 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds. Dallas power forward Kristaps Porzingis tallied 11 points and 9 rebounds.

The Mavericks won 8 games but lost 11 others in the regular season.

Results:

Charlotte Hornets - Indiana Pacers: 108-105

Washington Wizards - Atlanta Hawks: 100-116

New York Knicks - Cleveland Cavaliers: 102-81

Toronto Raptors - Sacramento Kings: 124-126

New Orleans Pelicans - Milwaukee Bucks: 131-126

Orlando Magic - Los Angeles Clippers: 90-116

Minnesota Timberwolves - Philadelphia 76ers: 94-118

Oklahoma City Thunder - Brooklyn Nets: 125-147

San Antonio Spurs - Denver Nuggets: 119-109

Utah Jazz - Dallas Mavericks: 120-101





