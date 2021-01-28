NBA reschedules games postponed due to pandemic

The NBA on Thursday said it has started rescheduling games that could not be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The league said in a statement that "it will reschedule during the first half of the season certain games that were previously postponed."

"In addition, certain games that were otherwise scheduled for the second half will now be scheduled into the first half, with a specific focus on the teams with the most postponed games to date," read the statement.

The Washington Wizards and the Memphis Grizzlies had six straight games called off due to COVID-19 curbs.

"To create the maximum flexibility, dates of existing games may also be moved in order to schedule additional games into the first half," the statement added.

The NBA announced three game modifications for next week:

- Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards-Feb. 2, (previously targeted for second half).

- Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets-Feb. 7, (rescheduled from Jan. 20).

- Portland Trail Blazers at Charlotte Hornets-Postponed on Feb. 7, moved to second half.