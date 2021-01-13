Beşiktaş into quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

A header by Cyle Larin's in minute 85 sent Beşiktaş to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Wednesday.

After a scoreless first half, the Black Eagles managed a 1-0 victory against Çaykur Rizespor with Larin's goal at Vodafone Park.

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor and Medipol Başakşehir also advanced to the final eight.

Wednesday's Round of 16 results

Ittifak Holding Konyaspor - Gaziantep FK: 2-1

Tuzlaspor - Medipol Başakşehir: 1-5

Beşiktaş - Çaykur Rizespor: 1-0



