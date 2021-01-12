Juventus' Dybala out ‘for few weeks’ due to knee injury

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala will be out "for a few weeks" due to a left knee injury, the club reported Monday.

Dybala was subbed off after the injury during a game against Sassuolo on Sunday which Juventus won 3-1.

The Argentine player, 27, is expected to miss Coppa Italia (Italy Cup) clash against Genoa, a league match against Inter Milan and Supercoppa Italiana (Italian Super Cup) final against Napoli, according to Italian media.











