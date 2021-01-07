Fenerbahçe beat Alanyaspor, jump to 2nd place

Fenerbahçe defeated Aytemiz Alanyaspor 2-1 to climb to second spot in Turkish Super Lig standings.

Sinan Gümüş opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe with his classy goal in the 12th minute at Ulker Stadium.

In the 65th minute, Fenerbahçe were awarded a penalty but Enner Valencia missed the penalty.

Five minutes later, the Istanbul side doubled the lead when Greek player Dimitris Pelkas scored his team's second goal.

Aytemiz Alanyaspor found a goal with Senegalese forward Khouma Babacar's penalty kick in the 81st minute.

The game ended with a 2-1 score in Istanbul.

Second-place Fenerbahçe increased their points to 32, while Alanyaspor are currently in fourth place with 30 points.