Man Utd hire Darren Fletcher as coach to help Solskjaer

English Premier League club Manchester United has appointed a former player as a first-team coach to assist manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"Manchester United is pleased to announce that Darren Fletcher will join the first-team coaching staff," the club said on its website Monday.

The 36-year-old was a Manchester United veteran, having started 20 years ago fresh out of their academy.

Fletcher said that he is "delighted" to return to Manchester United as coach.

"It's a very exciting time for this young team and I am looking forward to taking the next steps in my coaching career by working with Ole and his staff," the former Scottish central midfielder said.

Fletcher scored 24 goals in 342 appearances for Manchester United.

He helped the Red Devils win five English Premier League titles (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2013) and the 2008 UEFA Champions League as well as the 2009 FIFA Club World Cup.

Fletcher also had 80 caps for the Scottish national team.

He retired from football in 2020 after playing for English clubs West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.





