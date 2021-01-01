GALATASARAY DEFENDER ELABDELLAOUI INJURED IN HIS FACE AND EYES DURING NEW YEARS EVE PARTY AT HOME

Galatasaray's Norwegian football player Omar Elabdellaoui was injured in his face and eyes during the New Year's Eve party at home late Thursday when a firework in his hand burst to hurt the 29-year-old.

The Istanbul club said that Elabdellaoui was rushed to the hospital over the unfortunate accident to have an initial treatment.

It added that there were several burns in Elabdellaoui's face and the damage in his eyes caused by the explosion will be understood after further tests.

He was said to be conscious and did not have a risk of death.

Following the accident, Galatasaray executive Abdurrahim Albayrak, manager Fatih Terim and the team captain Arda Turan went to the hospital to visit Elabdellaoui.

Galatasaray's rivals in the Turkish Super League Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Trabzonspor on Twitter wished the player a speedy recovery.

Playing in the right flank, Elabdellaoui joined Galatasaray in 2020 from the Greek club Olympiacos.

He had 13 appearances for the Lions this season.

Elabdellaoui also plays for his native Norway.