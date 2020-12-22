Fenerbahçe midfielder Ozan Tufan contracts COVID-19

Fenerbahçe midfielder Ozan Tufan has tested positive for COVID-19, the Turkish international announced on Tuesday.

"My COVID-19 test result has come positive unfortunately today. My self-isolation and treatment process has started, I want to be on the pitch with my team as soon as I regain my health," Tufan said on Twitter.

He also thanked the supporters for their good wishes.

Tufan, 25, produced four goals and two assists in 15 games for Fenerbahçe this season.