MONCHENGLADBACHS THURAM FINED FOR UNSPORTING BEHAVIOR

German football side Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram was fined one month's wage over spitting incident, the team's sporting director announced on Sunday.

"As a club, we will fine him a sum equivalent to one month's wage for his behavior that led to the dismissal, which will be donated to a good cause," Max Eberl said in a statement.

"Marcus has accepted this and has also offered to engage with this social cause on his own behalf," he added.

Eberl, 47, also said Marcus made a big mistake and is being punished for it, adding that remains the same person they know, and they will stand by Thuram.

THURAM APOLOGIZES FOR SPITTING

Thuram apologized on Saturday for spitting in a member of a rival team's face during a Bundesliga game.

"I apologize to everyone, to Stefan Posch, to my opponents, to my teammates, to my family and to all those who saw my reaction. Of course, I accept all the consequences of my gesture," he said on Instagram.

Thuram, 23, received a red card after spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during the game that they lost with a 2-1 score.

Joining the German side in 2019, he scored 18 goals and 17 assists in 59 games so far.