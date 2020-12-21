Lille held to goalless draw with PSG
Lille remained on top of French Ligue 1 despite a draw with Paris Saint-Germain on late Sunday.
Neither team was able to break through for a goal during 90 minutes, eventually leading the game to end as a 0-0 draw at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Following this score, Lille are top of Ligue 1 with 33 points, while Paris Saint-Germain are in third place with 32 points.
Having 33 points, Olympique Lyon jumped to the second spot after beating Nice 4-1 at away game, and Marseille, who drew with Reims 1-1, are currently in fourth place with 28 points.
Week 16 results:
Metz - Lens: 2-0
Marseille - Reims: 1-1
Nice - Olympique Lyon: 1-4
Stade Brest 29 - Montpellier: 2-2
Dijon - Monaco: 0-1
Nantes - Angers: 1-1
St Etienne - Nimes Olympique: 2-2
Strasbourg - Bordeaux: 0-2
Lorient - Rennes: 0-3
Lille OSC - Paris SG: 0-0