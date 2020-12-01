Boston Celtics sign Jeff Teague, Tristan Thompson

The Boston Celtics announced Monday the signings of guard Jeff Teague and forward Tristan Thompson.

"The Boston Celtics have added four new faces to their roster over the past couple of weeks, with Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard joining via the Draft, and Jeff Teague and Tristan Thompson coming on board via free agency," Celtics said in a statement.

Teague holds career averages of 12.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists in 771 career games (593 starts) with Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 32-year-old also was an All-Star in 2015 with the Atlanta Hawks.

Thompson, 29, was the starting center for the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. He produced 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 619 games across nine seasons with the Cavaliers.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS WAIVE NICOLAS BATUM

Charlotte Hornets waived French forward Nicolas Batum as part of their trade deal to acquire Gordon Hayward from Boston Celtics, the General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced on Sunday.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gordon and his family to the Hornets organization and Charlotte. Gordon is an NBA All-Star, a proven scorer and playmaker and a tough competitor that will fit well into the needs of our team," Kupchak said in a statement.

"We believe that his basketball talent, NBA experience, and veteran leadership will make a positive impact on our young, talented team as it continues to develop," he added.

Hayward, 30, has appeared in 641 regular-season games with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics as he averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists.