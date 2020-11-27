Turkish manager in intensive care after infected with coronavirus

A Turkish football manager, Yılmaz Vural was rushed to intensive care unit for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Vural, 67, who tested positive for the COVID-19, was taken to Istanbul's Altunizade Acibadem Hospital for treatment.

Many Turkish clubs such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor wished him a quick recovery.

He last managed a lower division team Akhisarspor this year and is a free agent since August.