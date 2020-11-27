Football: Kasımpaşa's head coach Buz resigns
Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpaşa's head coach İrfan Buz on Friday confirmed that he has parted ways with the club only two weeks after assuming the charge.
In a Twitter post, Buz said that he has resigned due to a disagreement with the club management.
On Nov. 13, Kasımpaşa hired Irfan Buz as a head coach until the end of the 2020-21 season.
Buz has served for several Turkish clubs, including Bursaspor, Genclerbirligi, Osmanlispor, and Yeni Malatyaspor.
The 53-year-old has UEFA Pro License, a coaching license mandated by the European football's governing body UEFA.