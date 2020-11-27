Turkish Super Lig side Kasımpaşa's head coach İrfan Buz on Friday confirmed that he has parted ways with the club only two weeks after assuming the charge.

In a Twitter post, Buz said that he has resigned due to a disagreement with the club management.

On Nov. 13, Kasımpaşa hired Irfan Buz as a head coach until the end of the 2020-21 season.

Buz has served for several Turkish clubs, including Bursaspor, Genclerbirligi, Osmanlispor, and Yeni Malatyaspor.

The 53-year-old has UEFA Pro License, a coaching license mandated by the European football's governing body UEFA.