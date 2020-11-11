Super League team Antalyaspor names Ersun Yanal new manager
SPORT Anadolu Agency
Turkish Super League side Fraport TAV Antalyaspor appointed Ersun Yanal as the new manager on Wednesday.
Yanal inked a 3.5-year contract with Antalyaspor, Murat Suglun, the club's press officer, told Anadolu Agency.
He has served for the Turkish national football team, Ankaragücü, Genclerbirliği, Manisaspor, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor.
The 58-year-old manager helped the Yellow-Canaries win the Turkish Super League title in 2014.