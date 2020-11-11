Euro 2020 playoff finals to be held Thursday

A total of eight teams will compete for the last four tickets to the Euro 2020 on Thursday.

All games will be held in single-leg format amid the novel coronavirus.

The postponed 2020 European Football Championship -- widely known as the UEFA Euro 2020 -- is expected to be held in 12 countries between June 11 to July 11, 2021.

The schedule for the playoff games are as follows:

Georgia - North Macedonia (1700GMT)

Hungary - Iceland (1945GMT)

Northern Ireland - Slovakia (1945GMT)

Serbia - Scotland (1945GMT)