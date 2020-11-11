Euro 2020 playoff finals to be held Thursday
A total of eight teams will compete for the last four tickets to the Euro 2020 on Thursday.
All games will be held in single-leg format amid the novel coronavirus.
The postponed 2020 European Football Championship -- widely known as the UEFA Euro 2020 -- is expected to be held in 12 countries between June 11 to July 11, 2021.
The schedule for the playoff games are as follows:
Georgia - North Macedonia (1700GMT)
Hungary - Iceland (1945GMT)
Northern Ireland - Slovakia (1945GMT)
Serbia - Scotland (1945GMT)