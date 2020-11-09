Turkey bags 34 medals at Poland wrestling tournament

Turkey won a total of 34 medals at Ziolkowski Pytlasinski Poland Open, the Turkish Wrestling Federation announced Sunday.

The federation said the Turkish wrestling team claimed 10 gold, six silver, and 18 bronze medals in the tournament.

On the event's last day, Cengiz Arslan (72 kg), Dogan Goktas (87 kg), and Hamza Bakir (130 kg) claimed a gold medal each, while Suleyman Demirci (97 kg) won a silver medal in the men's Greco-Roman style.

Ahmet Yilmaz (72 kg), Dogan Yilmaz (72 kg), Ali Cengiz (87 kg) and Osman Yildirim (130 kg) clinched a bronze medal each.

With five gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals, Turkey finished second in the competition after hosts Poland in the Greco-Roman style.

In the men's freestyle, Turkey was crowned champion after winning four gold, three silver, and seven bronze medals. The women's team with one gold and four bronze medals finished third in freestyle.











