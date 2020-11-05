Beşiktaş to face Gaziantep FK in Turkish Super Lig

Istanbul's Beşiktaş on Friday hope to extend their winning streak to three games in the Turkish Super Lig, facing off against Gaziantep FK.

The opening game of match week eight will kick off at 8 p.m. local time (1700GMT) at Kalyon Stadium in the southeastern city of Gaziantep.

At the end of week seven, with three wins, one draw, and two defeats, eighth-place Beşiktaş had amassed 10 points.

With one win, five draws, and one defeat, Gaziantep FK had eight points to make the number nine slot.

Five Beşiktaş players will miss the game, including suspended Brazilian midfielder Josef de Souza, plus Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, Ajdin Hasic, Gökhan Töre, and Atakan Üner, all out due to injuries.

For the home side, Bosnian midfielder Zvonimir Kozulj and Brazilian forward Andre Felipe Ribeiro de Souza will also miss the match due to injuries.