Ronaldo negative for coronavirus - Juventus

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Friday.

"Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19. The exam provided a negative result," the Italian champions said in a statement.

"The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation."

Ronaldo first tested positive for Covid-19 on October 13 while playing with Portugal. He had been in self-isolation since returning to Italy.