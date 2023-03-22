Award-winning director of top TV series Peter Werner dies at age of 76

Award-winning director of several top television series including Moonlighting, Ghost Whisperer, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Peter Werner died at the age of 76, local media reported.

Werner "died suddenly this morning in Wilmington, North Carolina from heart complications following a torn aorta," reported US-based news site Deadline on Tuesday.

Born in 1947 in New York, the late director started his career as a teacher and documentary filmmaker. In 1977, he won Academy Award for Best Live Action Short for his student film co-directed with Andre R. Guttfreund, In the Region of Ice.

During his career, he was also nominated for four Emmy and three DGA Awards. Also, 80s television series Moonlighting which earned him an Emmy nomination was also very popular in Türkiye when it was broadcast on Turkish national channel TRT 1.

Ghost Whisperer, A Different World, The Wonder Years, Moonlighting, Justified, Grimm, UnReal, Blue Bloods, Elementary, Unforgettable, Six and Law & Order: SVU, are just some of the famous TV shows that he directed.