Amazon makes deal to make TV series, movie of popular game Warhammer

US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has signed a deal to make a TV series and movie of the popular game Warhammer, the game's manufacturer said on Friday.

Amazon Studios, the parent company's TV and film producing division, has secured global rights to Warhammer 40,000, the world's most popular miniature wargame, its British manufacturer Games Workshop said.

British actor Henry Cavill, who starred in Hollywood blockbusters such as Man of Steel and Mission: Impossible-Fallout, is set to lead and executive produce the Warhammer 40,000 franchise.

"I have loved Warhammer since I was a boy, making this moment truly special for me. The opportunity to shepherd this cinematic universe from its inception is quite the honour and the responsibility," Cavill said in the statement.

Warhammer 40,000 is set in the far future, where humanity stands at the edge of what might be its brightest future, or its darkest age, according to the statement.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, said the game "has captured the imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world."

Amazon and Games Workshop did not disclose the amount of the deal.

While stock price of Games Workshop soared more than 16% on the London Stock Exchange, Amazon shares were down 1.5% on the Nasdaq.