 Contact Us
News Motorsport Verstappen retains F1 world title after Japan GP win, Leclerc penalty

Verstappen retains F1 world title after Japan GP win, Leclerc penalty

Red Bull's Verstappen crossed the line first and was then awarded the title when second-place finisher Charles Leclerc was given five-second penalty, dropping him to third.

Reuters & AFP MOTORSPORT
Published October 09,2022
Subscribe
VERSTAPPEN RETAINS F1 WORLD TITLE AFTER JAPAN GP WIN, LECLERC PENALTY

Max Verstappen was declared Formula One world champion Sunday after winning a dramatic rain-shortened Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver won the race at Suzuka, with Leclerc demoted from second to third behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez for cutting the final chicane while defending from the Mexican on the last lap.

Immediate confusion ensued over whether full points had been awarded after the shortened rain-hit race and whther the title would go down to the U.S. Grand Prix on Oct. 23, but the FIA governing body confirmed the title was won.

"It's a crazy feeling because I didn't expect it when I crossed the line," said Verstappen of his second successive crown.