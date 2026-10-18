Palestinian girl killed by Israeli army fire in central Gaza

A Palestinian girl was killed by Israeli army fire in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Medical sources said Misk Hazem al-Dalou died from wounds sustained when Israeli forces opened fire toward tents housing displaced Palestinians in the Maghazi refugee camp.

Separately, Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas northeast of Khan Younis.

The attacks came despite a ceasefire in effect in Gaza since Oct. 10, 2025, amid continued Israeli violations of the agreement.

At least 1,511 Palestinians have been killed and 5,375 injured in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The overall death toll from Israel's war on Gaza since October 2023 has reached 74,469, with 175,492 others injured, the ministry said Saturday.





