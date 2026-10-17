Egyptian parliament to discuss authorizing action to defend Saudi Arabia if requested

Egypt's parliament will convene a plenary session on Sunday following a call by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi for authorization to provide Saudi Arabia with defensive aid if requested.

"In light of the president's request, it has been decided to hold the council's plenary session at 1 pm (1000GMT) tomorrow, Sunday, 18 October 2026," Egypt's Al-Ahram newspaper cited the parliament as saying in a Saturday statement.

Speaking at the Egyptian Military Academy's graduation ceremony in the New Capital on Saturday, Sisi said Egypt would take all necessary measures to defend Saudi Arabia if Riyadh requested assistance.

He noted that any such action would require parliamentary approval and called for an emergency session to authorize the move should Saudi Arabia seek Egypt's support.

Saudi Arabia has recently come under attacks by Yemen's Houthi group.

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Houthis seized the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, and several provinces in September 2014. That prompted a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government. The recent fighting began in July, when a 2022 truce collapsed.





