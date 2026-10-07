Israeli forces raid town in southern Syria, arrest young man

Israeli forces raided a town in southern Syria on Wednesday and arrested a young man after shooting him in the foot, Syria's official news agency SANA reported.

Israeli forces entered Jabata al-Khashab in the northern countryside of Quneitra and arrested the man after he was wounded by gunfire in the foot, according to SANA.

No further details were immediately available on the circumstances of the raid or the condition of the detained man.

The raid came two days after the Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria, claiming he had attempted to enter a military post in a "security area."

Israel has expanded its military operations in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, with forces advancing into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and nearby positions.

Syria has demanded that Israel withdraw from territories it occupied and reaffirmed its commitment to a 1974 disengagement agreement. Israel says its actions are driven by security considerations.





