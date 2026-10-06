Israeli forces launch new raid in Syria’s Quneitra

Israeli forces staged a new raid into Syria's southern Quneitra province on Tuesday morning, Syrian media reported.

Syrian Alikhbariah TV said two Israeli tanks accompanied by a number of soldiers advanced into Tal al-Duriyat near Al-Muallaqa village in the southern Quneitra countryside.

No further details were immediately available about any detentions or casualties.

The raid came a day after the Israeli army killed a man in southern Syria on Monday on claims of attempting to enter a military post in what it called a "security area."

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on Dec. 8, 2024, Israel has expanded its military operations in Syria, with its forces advancing into the demilitarized buffer zone in the occupied Golan Heights and nearby positions.

Syria has demanded that Israeli forces withdraw from territories they occupied and reaffirmed its commitment to the 1974 disengagement agreement, while Israel claims its actions are driven by security considerations.