Syrian president, Kuwait crown prince discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Kuwait's Crown Prince Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, as well as key regional and international issues, Syria's official SANA news agency reported Thursday.

The agency noted that the meeting was held Wednesday on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, in the presence of Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The two sides discussed strengthening relations between the two countries and exchanged views on several regional and international issues of common interest, SANA said.

The high-level meetings and general debate of the 81st UN General Assembly began Tuesday with Syria participating and will continue through Sept. 28, according to the UN's official program.





