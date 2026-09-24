Israel’s standing in US declining at unprecedented rate, Netanyahu not part of solution: Former US envoy

Israel's standing in the US is declining at an unprecedented rate, even among Republicans, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unlikely to reverse the trend, former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro said Thursday.

There is an "unprecedented" decline in Israel's standing in the US, Shapiro, who served as ambassador from 2011 to 2017, told Israel's Reshet Bet radio, according to the broadcaster.

The decline is unprecedented even among Republicans, and it is difficult to see Netanyahu as part of the solution to this situation, he said.

Shapiro suggested that US President Donald Trump could also reconsider which Israeli government he would prefer to work with.

Trump, too, may come to the conclusion that it would be easier to deal with another government in Israel, he said.

Successive US administrations have provided Israel with military, financial, and diplomatic support, including the use of Washington's veto at the UN Security Council.

Public opinion polls have nevertheless shown growing criticism of Israel in the US during its war on Gaza, particularly among younger Americans.

Shapiro's remarks come ahead of Israel's Oct. 27 general election. Polls cited by Israeli media show Netanyahu's coalition short of the 61 seats needed to form a government.