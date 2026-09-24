Israel bulldozes Palestinian land, uproots olive trees in West Bank village

Israeli bulldozers continued clearing Palestinian land and uprooting olive trees in the village of Deir Nidham, northwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, for the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. The international community considers Israeli settlements in the occupied territories illegal under international law, while Israel continues its settlement activities.

Local sources told Anadolu that the bulldozing affected large areas of Palestinian-owned land and uprooted dozens of olive trees, as Israeli forces prevented landowners from accessing their property.

One of the affected landowners, Abu Mohammed, told Anadolu: "Israeli bulldozers had been clearing parts of his land since Monday and uprooting olive trees planted there."

He said "between 12 and 13 dunams (1.2 and 1.3 hectares) of his land had been affected."

"Nothing remains for me as a source of livelihood except God Almighty," he said.

He said the uprooted olive trees had been planted many years ago, adding that "some were of the Roman variety, known for its good oil production."

The bulldozing also affected his neighbors' land, he said, adding that the total area belonging to him and his neighbors that was affected was estimated at between 36 and 40 dunams.

"We were not allowed to access the land. This bulldozing comes before the harvest season," he said.

The landowners have not received an explanation for what is happening, he added, asking: "Why are they uprooting the trees?"

Palestinians warn that Israel is using these methods to pave the way for formally annexing the West Bank, which would undermine the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state provided for in relevant UN resolutions.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed continued escalation in occupier attacks and Israeli military operations since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, alongside the expansion of settlement outposts, the construction of roads, and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.





