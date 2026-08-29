Iran accuses US, Israel-aligned actors of manipulating energy markets

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday accused elements within the US government and actors aligned with Israel of attempting to manipulate global energy markets and promote the continuation of the war with Iran.

"Our intelligence shows major efforts to game energy markets," Araghchi said on US social media company X.

He alleged that US government elements were using "gullible media" to influence energy prices for personal gain and keep US President Donald Trump "mired in a losing war."

"Israel-aligned actors also promote war with rosy assessments," Araghchi said, adding that US consumers were feeling the economic consequences.

He did not provide evidence or further details to support the allegations.

The remarks come amid the US-Israeli war against Iran, which began on Feb. 28 and has significantly affected regional energy and maritime security.

The conflict has also centered on the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies normally passes. Iran has restricted passage through the strait, while the US has imposed a naval blockade and intensified economic sanctions against Tehran.

Iran and the US reached a memorandum of understanding in June aimed at ending hostilities, with provisions covering the Strait of Hormuz, the US naval blockade and sanctions-related issues. Tehran has said full normalization of navigation through the strait depends on Washington implementing its commitments under the memorandum.





