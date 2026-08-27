Syrian president says country entering new phase of reconstruction after lifting of sanctions

Syria has entered a new phase of reconstruction and development after the lifting of sanctions, President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Wednesday, expressing hope that the country can reclaim its role as a bridge between markets, a trade corridor and an economic hub linking the East and West.

Sharaa made the remarks at the opening of the 63rd Damascus International Fair, which he described as "Syria's economic memory and its window to the world," bringing together countries, markets, companies and investors, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency SANA.

"After the obstacles were removed and sanctions lifted, we have not yet reached the end. We are at the beginning of a long and sustainable road defined by dignity, revival, reconstruction, development and civilization," he said.

"We see Syria's sun rising again, making it a beacon for its economy, a bridge between markets, a corridor for trade and a center where the interests of East and West converge," he added.

Sharaa said the vision gave the reopening of the Damascus International Fair "great significance."

He described the event as an opportunity for Syrians and the wider international community to "write a new chapter of history, revive hope from beneath the rubble and come together after years of separation."

The scale of participation reflects "the people's confidence in themselves and the world's confidence in Syria and its people," helping pave the way for the country to regain the regional and international role it deserves.

"Damascus has historically been where major stories begin, and today we stand here to begin a new story -- the story of a country that has regained its will and a people who have regained their freedom," he said.

The US Treasury Department announced Monday that it had removed Syria from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, fulfilling Trump administration commitments to provide sanctions relief.

The US designated Syria as a state sponsor of terrorism in 1979 under then-President Hafez al-Assad, accusing Damascus of repeatedly supporting groups Washington classified as "terrorist organizations."

"Many stories began in Damascus, and from here today, we begin the story of the new Syria," Sharaa added.

The 63rd Damascus International Fair opened as the Syrian government seeks to revive the economy, attract investment and expand trade ties with countries and companies.

The fair opened under the theme "Syria Rises Again," with about 1,000 participating entities representing nearly 60 countries. It will run through Sept. 4.

The Damascus International Fair, established in 1954, is one of the oldest international trade fairs in the Middle East. Its previous edition drew more than 2.2 million visitors, according to SANA.