Israeli warplanes launch airstrikes on southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out fresh airstrikes in southern Lebanon early Thursday, according to Lebanese state news agency NNA.

Two airstrikes targeted the Ali al-Taher woodland on the eastern outskirts of Nabatieh al-Fawqa at around 6 am local time (0300GMT), NNA reported.

The aircraft fired several high-explosive missiles, causing a powerful blast that was heard across the area and sending thick clouds of smoke into the air, according to the agency.

It said Israeli warplanes also struck overnight an area between the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and Mayfadoun.

Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon since launching a new offensive on March 2, during which its forces advanced into additional areas of southern Lebanon.

On June 26, Lebanon and Israel reached a US-mediated framework agreement providing for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups, including Hezbollah.

The two sides have since held US-sponsored negotiations on implementing the framework, including arrangements for the Israeli withdrawal and Lebanese army deployment, but Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon have continued.





