Iran can move past ‘painful events' with Qatar, resume cooperation: President Pezeshkian

Iran and Qatar can move beyond recent "painful events" and resume bilateral cooperation, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Thursday.

His remarks came during a meeting with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

"All the legal rights of the Iranian people must be recognized," Pezeshkian said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran demands nothing beyond its legal rights and will not surrender to pressure or bullying," he added.

Pezeshkian said Iran and Qatar had planned to undertake numerous joint initiatives, but the war delayed the implementation of agreements and the development of bilateral relations.

He accused Israel of seeking to prevent the establishment of close relations among Muslim countries.

The visit to Tehran by Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar's foreign minister, came as Doha continued efforts to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the US.

It is his first trip to Iran since the conflict began with US and Israeli strikes in late February.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding in June following mediation by Pakistan and Qatar, but its implementation has stalled amid differences over navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a ⁠fifth of global oil supplies flowed before the war.

Iran had targeted the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar that hosts US military forces in June 2025, during the 12-day war with Israel, and also launched retaliatory attacks on several Gulf countries including Qatar after US-Israeli attacks this year.