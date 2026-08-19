Iran expels 2 French diplomats over alleged 'illegal activities'

Iran declared two French diplomats persona non grata on Tuesday and barred them from entering the country over alleged "illegal activities," the Foreign Ministry said.

The two diplomats, who work at the French Embassy in Tehran, engaged in "illegal activities and conduct that violate international law, particularly the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," a ministry statement said.

The ministry said it decided to declare the diplomats persona non grata and ban them from entering Iran several weeks after the alleged activities were uncovered.

"The French government has not taken any measures to prevent the recurrence of such actions," the statement said.

Iran's Intelligence Ministry said Aug. 15 that two French diplomats had been detained at the site of a secret meeting as part of an investigation related to national security.

The ministry alleged that documents and other materials found at the site pointed to a broad plan to build influence inside Iran.

It also said some of the documents bore the signature of a former French ambassador to Tehran.