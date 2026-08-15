Sudan’s army chief says armed forces belong to all Sudanese, Khartoum is safe

Sudan's army chief and Sovereignty Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Saturday that the armed forces are a national institution representing all Sudanese and do not belong to any tribe or particular group, while declaring Khartoum safe and stable.

Speaking during celebrations marking the 72nd anniversary of Army Day in Khartoum state, al-Burhan said the military "does not belong to any tribe or particular group" and is a national army representing all Sudanese, according to media reports.

He said Khartoum is now safe and stable and urged all Sudanese to return to the country.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) control the five states of Darfur in western Sudan, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control, according to the latest territorial picture. The army controls most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.

Sudan has been engulfed in conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced nearly 13 million others, according to UN and international estimates.





