Senior Iraqi security delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks

A high-level Iraqi security delegation arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Thursday for talks on security issues of mutual concern, Saudi media reported.

The delegation is headed by Abdul Amir al-Shammari, director of the office of the commander-in-chief of Iraq's armed forces, Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported.

The delegation is expected to hold talks with Saudi officials on attacks targeting the Kingdom, drone-related security issues and ways to strengthen security coordination and cooperation between the two countries.

Neither Iraqi nor Saudi authorities immediately issued an official statement on the visit.



