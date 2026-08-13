Iraqi judiciary chief visits Syria for talks on transferred ISIS terrorists

The head of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, Faiq Zidan, arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Thursday for talks on ISIS (Daesh) terrorists transferred from Syrian detention facilities to Iraqi prisons.

Syrian Justice Minister Mazhar al-Wais received Zidan upon his arrival, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The visit aims to discuss several issues of mutual concern, "most notably the file of Daesh terrorist detainees who were transferred to Iraqi prisons," the news agency said.

On Jan. 21, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the transfer of 150 ISIS terrorists from a detention facility in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province to Iraq as part of a plan to relocate 7,000 detainees.

Baghdad declared victory over ISIS on Dec. 10, 2017, after retaking all Iraqi territory captured by the terrorist organization following three years of intense fighting.

The group, however, continues to operate in Iraq's northern, western and eastern provinces and carries out sporadic attacks. Iraqi forces continue security and military operations against its remaining cells.





