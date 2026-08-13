Iran dismisses US claims of full control over Strait of Hormuz as ‘baseless lies’

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters on Thursday dismissed US claims of full control over the Strait of Hormuz as "baseless lies," saying the strategic waterway remains under Tehran's control.

"The false US claims regarding the normal passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, which reflect the helplessness and confusion of that country's military, are nothing but falsehoods and baseless lies," the military command said in a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

"The Strait of Hormuz, as before, remains under the full management and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the spokesperson said.

"No commercial vessel or oil tanker can or will be able to transit the strait safely without the authorization and supervision of Iran's powerful armed forces," the spokesperson added.





