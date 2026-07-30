Iranian army says drones target key US facilities at Bahrain’s Sheikh Isa Air Base

Iran's army said Thursday it targeted key US military facilities at Bahrain's Sheikh Isa Air Base with one-way attack drones amid an exchange of attacks between Tehran and Washington across the Middle East region.

In a statement, the army's public relations office said the operation was carried out in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian Air Force Su-24 pilot at the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran in February, the official IRNA news agency reported.

It said the drones struck power generators, navigation systems and administrative and support buildings used by what it described as the US military at Sheikh Isa Air Base.

The military claimed that repeated attacks on US bases in the region over recent days had inflicted "significant damage" on military equipment and facilities despite the bases being protected by multiple air defense systems.

It described Sheikh Isa Air Base as one of the most important US military installations in the Gulf region, saying it hosts reconnaissance aircraft and serves as a major maintenance center for helicopters and drone components.

The statement claimed the repeated attacks by Iran's armed forces had caused serious damage to the base's combat and logistical support capabilities.

There was no immediate comment from Bahraini or US authorities on the claim.