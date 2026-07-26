IRANIAN FOREIGN MINISTER, EUS TOP DIPLOMAT DISCUSS UKRAINE VESSEL ATTACK, HORMUZ TENSIONS

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas discussed regional and international developments, including what Tehran said was Ukraine's attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, during a call Saturday.

Araghchi strongly condemned the attack in the Caspian Sea, according to a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry.

He urged a "decisive response" from the UN Security Council, the European Union and the broader international community, asking them to hold accountable those responsible for and supporting the "criminal" attack.

The two officials also discussed developments in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's military response to US attacks against Iran.

Araghchi and Kallas emphasized the need for diplomatic initiatives to manage tensions and prevent further escalation in the region, according to the ministry.

Earlier Saturday, Iran claimed Ukraine attacked one of its commercial vessels in the Caspian Sea, killing one sailor and injuring another. Tehran condemned the alleged attack as an act of aggression and warned it would defend its national interests.

Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the US social media company X that Ukraine had achieved "very strong results" with long-range strikes in the Caspian Sea, including against "vessels used in military cargo shipments involving Iran, as well as a warship." He did not specifically identify the vessel cited by Tehran.