Tehran warns any UK base used by US to attack Iran will become ‘legitimate target’

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Thursday that any British military base used by the US to launch attacks against Tehran will become a "legitimate target," while accusing London of playing a major role in recent US and Israeli military operations.

In a statement, the IRGC said the US had recently resorted to using B-1 bombers flying from RAF Fairford in England after warships operating in the Indian Ocean exhausted their stock of cruise missiles.

"Any base used for aggression against Iranian territory is a legitimate target for us," the IRGC said.

It warned Britain "not to further worsen its record," accusing London of being "a principal architect of instability" in the Middle East, saying it had played one of the largest roles in the recent US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The force earlier said that it had struck a US electronic warfare unit at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar and damaged the facility's air traffic control tower.

The IRGC also accused Washington of seeking to use calls for renewed negotiations to buy time to replenish its military capabilities before resuming attacks, saying Tehran would not allow the US to benefit from what it described as "deceptive ceasefires."

Regional tensions have remained high since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US military assets across the Gulf.

Although the two sides signed a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month to end the conflict, tensions escalated again last week over the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a new exchange of strikes and renewed US threats of military action against Iran.