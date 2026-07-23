Iran condemns UK decision to allow US use of bases for attacks

Iran on Thursday strongly condemned Britain's decision to allow the US to use British military bases and facilities to carry out attacks against Tehran, warning that any country assisting military action against the country would be responsible for the consequences.

In a statement, Iran's Foreign Ministry said London's decision to provide military bases and logistical support for what it described as Washington's "illegal" attacks violated the UN Charter and international law.

The ministry argued that Britain's move constituted "an act of aggression" under Article 3(f) of UN General Assembly Resolution 3314, which defines aggression to include allowing a state's territory to be used by another state to carry out attacks against a third country.

It said British policymakers were fully aware that the US military campaign against Iran, launched with the participation of Israel, amounted to a "blatant act of aggression" and that any assistance in preparing or carrying out such operations would "constitute complicity in the crime of aggression and war crimes."

The ministry criticized Britain, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, for supporting what it called the aggressor states instead of condemning the attacks, saying the decision undermined London's stated commitment to the rule of law, human rights, and international peace and security.

Bloomberg reported Wednesday that new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has authorized the US to use certain bases for operations against Iran.

According to the outlet, the arrangement allows US forces to use the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in England to support attacks against Iran.

Iran accused Britain of a long history of interference in Iran, citing a 1953 coup, support for Iraq during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq War, sanctions imposed over Tehran's nuclear program, support for efforts to trigger the UN "snapback" mechanism, and its recent designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

"Iran is determined to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national interests against foreign aggression, and any party that participates in military aggression against Iran in any way will bear responsibility for the consequences of its decision," the ministry said.

The US has been carrying out a series of strikes across Iran since last week, while Tehran has responded with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several countries across the region.

The exchange of fire has continued despite a Pakistani-brokered framework agreement signed by the US and Iran in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace deal.