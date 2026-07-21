Iran’s IRGC claims missile strike on Amazon data infrastructure in Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Tuesday its Aerospace Force targeted central data infrastructure belonging to the US company Amazon in Bahrain with several cruise missiles, semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

In a statement, the IRGC claimed that the targeted Amazon infrastructure in Bahrain was destroyed.

There was no immediate comment from Bahrain, the US or Amazon on the claim, which could not be independently verified.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum-of-understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.