Explosion heard in Iran’s Abadan amid escalation with US

An explosion was heard Sunday in Iran's southwestern city of Abadan amid rising escalation between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported the explosion, without giving details about its cause or any casualties.

Abadan, a major oil-refining hub, lies near the Iraqi border and the northern coast of the Gulf.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Tehran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.