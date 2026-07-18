Kuwait says several firefighters wounded following Iranian attacks

Kuwait's Fire Force said on Saturday that several firefighters were injured while responding to fires at two sites targeted in Iranian attacks.

"The first incident resulted in several injuries among firefighters and a civilian worker while battling the blaze," the force said in a statement carried by the state-run news agency KUNA.

The site was evacuated and the wounded were transported to receive necessary medical treatment, it added.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait's Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry stated that a fire broke out at a component of a power generation and water desalination plant following Iranian attacks early Saturday.

The developments unfold amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the US launched strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait, which hosts US assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.



