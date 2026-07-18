Bahrain says it repelled several Iranian aerial attacks

Bahrain's Defense Force said on Saturday that it intercepted and destroyed several aerial attacks launched by Iran.

"The General Command affirms that all its weapons and units are at the highest levels of readiness and are on high alert" to protect the Bahraini territory, the force said in a post through US social media company X.

"The deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," it noted.

The statement came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, where the US has launched strikes on Iran and Tehran has responded with attacks on regional countries, including Bahrain, which hosts US military assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.





