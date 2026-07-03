Monaco bombing suspect likely ‘did not act alone,’ prosecutor says

The suspect accused of planting an explosive device that injured three people in Monaco earlier this week likely did not act alone, prosecutors said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference, Monaco Deputy Prosecutor Morgan Raymond said the judicial investigation is now focused on determining the existence of accomplices and those who may have ordered the attack, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

"The judicial investigation (...) focused on the existence of accomplices and instigators. The relative sophistication of the explosive device and the modus operandi seem to indicate that the person who planted the explosive device did not act alone," Raymond said.

The explosion on Monday injured three people, including a Ukrainian businessman.

Authorities have identified the main suspect as 39-year-old Ukrainian national Anastasiia Berezovska, who is believed to be in Germany and is the subject of an international arrest warrant issued through Interpol.

According to investigators, Berezovska carried out several reconnaissance missions in the days leading up to the attack and disguised herself as a man when planting the explosive device.

Raymond said investigators identified the suspect within 53 hours of the explosion but warned that tracing any accomplices could prove more difficult.

Two men were arrested in Monaco earlier this week but were later released after investigators found no evidence of their active involvement in the attack.

"However, the hearings and investigations carried out did not reveal any active participation" by the two individuals, Raymond said.

The investigation is continuing under the supervision of two investigating judges as authorities seek to locate the suspect and determine whether others were involved in planning or carrying out the bombing.



