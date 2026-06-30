2 Palestinians killed, 19 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza despite ceasefire

Two Palestinians, including a child, were killed and 19 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement in force since Oct. 10, 2025, medical sources said.

The sources said an Israeli drone struck an electric bike on Asdaa Street in Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, killing two and injuring 17 others.

In northern Gaza, a Palestinian was seriously injured after an Israeli drone strike hit the rooftop of a house near Abu Sharkh roundabout in the Al-Faluja area, west of Jabalia refugee camp, the sources said.

Another Palestinian was seriously wounded in a separate drone strike targeting a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Witnesses said Tuesday's attacks took place in areas outside Israeli military control under the ceasefire agreement.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,053 Palestinians and injured 3,406 others since October 2025.